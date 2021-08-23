Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

FHLC opened at $67.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.98. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $67.70.

