Advisors Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,642,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 913,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,879,000 after purchasing an additional 85,449 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 922.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,747,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 494,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 33,669 shares during the last quarter.

FHLC stock opened at $67.36 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $67.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.98.

