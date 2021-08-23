Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.95

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$20.95 and last traded at C$20.79, with a volume of 14833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.09 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital set a C$20.09 price target on Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target (up from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.19.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$933.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.2599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Aecon Group Company Profile (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.