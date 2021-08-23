Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE AEG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 98,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,935. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.31. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.33. Aegon has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Aegon in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aegon in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Aegon in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

