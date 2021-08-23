Aeternity Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $51.49 million and $6.45 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00035335 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00015836 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 388,107,350 coins and its circulating supply is 342,286,406 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.