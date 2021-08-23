AIA Group Ltd Acquires 1,040 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of iRobot worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.61. The company had a trading volume of 33,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.25. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $197.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.62.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,449 shares of company stock worth $1,117,042. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

