AIA Group Ltd Acquires 52,599 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,599 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.3% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,758,000 after purchasing an additional 466,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,717,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,099,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,632,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,571,000 after buying an additional 179,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.43. 103,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,344,990. The company has a market cap of $173.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.96. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

