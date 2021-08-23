AIA Group Ltd Acquires 7,324 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Redfin were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDFN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 211.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $181,655.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 823 shares in the company, valued at $47,445.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,683 shares of company stock worth $8,598,949. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

RDFN traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.32. 34,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,499. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.28 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.