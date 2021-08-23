AIA Group Ltd Has $12.08 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241,614 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. AIA Group Ltd owned approximately 1.12% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $12,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 71.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 130,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,480. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.40.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

