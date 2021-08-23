AIA Group Ltd Invests $2.72 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,068 shares of company stock worth $6,236,225. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $319.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,193. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.50. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $317.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.