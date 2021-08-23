AIA Group Ltd Invests $76.71 Million in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,376,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,712,000. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for about 5.3% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AIA Group Ltd owned approximately 1.52% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $58.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,450. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.11. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $59.91.

