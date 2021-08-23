Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 680,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,798,000 after acquiring an additional 54,310 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $1,403,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APD traded up $3.09 on Monday, hitting $270.53. 43,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,933. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

