Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.33.
AKRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.
In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,855.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $159,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,732.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,901 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AKRO traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,384. The company has a market cap of $766.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.51. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $37.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.63.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Akero Therapeutics Company Profile
Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.