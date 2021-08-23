Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,855.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $159,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,732.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,901 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 196.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,413 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 188,050.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 75.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 29.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,154,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,636,000 after purchasing an additional 261,057 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AKRO traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,384. The company has a market cap of $766.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.51. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $37.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.63.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

