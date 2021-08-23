Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.43.

ALKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

ALKT traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,353. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $3,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $103,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,399 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

