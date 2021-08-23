Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 52,917 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,917 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.24% of Envestnet worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth $867,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Envestnet stock opened at $77.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENV. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

