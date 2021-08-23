Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 60,475 Shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 932,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,475 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 189,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 26,779 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the first quarter valued at $262,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 134,666 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 373,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter.

ESXB opened at $11.10 on Monday. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

