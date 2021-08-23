Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,473 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PVH were worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 34.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 184.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth about $62,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 546.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PVH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.05.

Shares of PVH opened at $104.55 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $121.18. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 125.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

