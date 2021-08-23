Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 256.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,111 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Envista were worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,342,000 after purchasing an additional 231,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Envista by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after acquiring an additional 378,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Envista by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,229,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,779,000 after acquiring an additional 196,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,783,000 after acquiring an additional 172,414 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Envista by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,252,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,116,000 after acquiring an additional 346,005 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $40.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envista news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $390,008.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,192 shares of company stock worth $1,750,670. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVST. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.