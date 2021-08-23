Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 5,392 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of Science Applications International worth $10,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 46.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock opened at $83.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

