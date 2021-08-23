Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Highwoods Properties worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 18.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 52.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,304,000 after buying an additional 170,487 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

HIW stock opened at $45.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

