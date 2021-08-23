Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,682 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $10,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $35.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.