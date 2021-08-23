Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 71,291 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,291 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in YETI were worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,066,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,568,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in YETI by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $98.64 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.56.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total value of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at $29,629,742.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,436 shares of company stock valued at $15,413,156 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

