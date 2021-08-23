Allworth Financial LP Acquires New Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 187 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Barclays raised shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.81.

Shares of WDAY opened at $235.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.35. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.32 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,248,727.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 over the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

