Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1,376.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,589 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,398,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 118.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 340,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 184,894 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 240.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 172,680 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

FHB opened at $27.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

FHB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.