Allworth Financial LP Makes New $50,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $811,000.

Shares of IVOG opened at $199.11 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.20 and a fifty-two week high of $207.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.86.

