Allworth Financial LP Purchases Shares of 353 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 361,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,395,000 after buying an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 481.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $74.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $71.91 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.75.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

