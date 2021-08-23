Allworth Financial LP Reduces Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Tronox were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROX. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tronox by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 856,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 50,651 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Tronox by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 259,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 127,078 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 346.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 100,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,062.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $18.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.57. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.43 million. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

