Allworth Financial LP Sells 727 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter worth about $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $784,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $47.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.95. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $62.94.

