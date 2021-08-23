Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,648,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Ally Financial by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLY stock opened at $51.26 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

