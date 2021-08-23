Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) versus Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Financial Review

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intellia Therapeutics and Alpha Teknova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics $57.99 million 189.22 -$134.23 million ($2.40) -62.22 Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alpha Teknova has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intellia Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Intellia Therapeutics and Alpha Teknova, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics 0 3 14 0 2.82 Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00

Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $143.38, suggesting a potential downside of 3.98%. Alpha Teknova has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.84%. Given Alpha Teknova’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than Intellia Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Intellia Therapeutics and Alpha Teknova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics -442.58% -39.01% -29.33% Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alpha Teknova beats Intellia Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases. The company was founded by Andrew May, Luciano Marraffini, Rodolphe Barrangou, Nessan Bermingham, Rachel Haurwitz, Erik Sontheimer, Jennifer Doudna, and Derrick Rossi in May 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

