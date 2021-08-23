AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AltaGas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.27.

Shares of ALA opened at C$25.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.68. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$15.53 and a 1-year high of C$26.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 76.03%.

In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

