Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Buys 53 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,204,000 after acquiring an additional 654,949 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,595,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,013,163,000 after acquiring an additional 572,690 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

HD traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $329.17. The stock had a trading volume of 109,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $349.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.