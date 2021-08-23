Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.96 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. United Bank raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,541,000 after buying an additional 28,971 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 7,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.56.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,692. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

