Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 677,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,056,000 after buying an additional 54,881 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 428,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after buying an additional 25,245 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.50. 29,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,998. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

