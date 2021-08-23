Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.9% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

VEU stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.38. The company had a trading volume of 82,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,157. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

