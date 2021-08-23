Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,479 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $48,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after buying an additional 2,761,712 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 235.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,472,000 after buying an additional 1,543,417 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after buying an additional 802,248 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

NYSE:MO opened at $48.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.53. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

