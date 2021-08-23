ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Sells $1,023,376.00 in Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,023,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jaume Pons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $911,319.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $978,453.00.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $62.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.87. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 126.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

