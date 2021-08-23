Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.2% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,199.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,474.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

