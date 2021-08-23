Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 173,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,221,461 shares.The stock last traded at $12.61 and had previously closed at $12.79.

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.51%.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after buying an additional 501,480 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 345,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 117,826 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

