American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) vs. Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Critical Review

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Axle & Manufacturing and Romeo Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing 2 4 2 0 2.00 Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25

American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus price target of $10.14, indicating a potential upside of 20.46%. Romeo Power has a consensus price target of $10.18, indicating a potential upside of 137.18%. Given Romeo Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than American Axle & Manufacturing.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and Romeo Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing $4.71 billion 0.20 -$561.30 million $0.14 60.14 Romeo Power $8.97 million 62.75 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -7.94

Romeo Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Axle & Manufacturing. Romeo Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Axle & Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing 3.74% 76.80% 5.07% Romeo Power N/A -34.20% -15.34%

Risk and Volatility

American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Axle & Manufacturing beats Romeo Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The Metal Forming segment manufactures axle shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears, transmission gears, and shafts and suspension components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and Tier 1 automotive suppliers. The company was founded by Richard E. Dauch on March 1, 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

