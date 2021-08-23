American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target Raised to C$4.25

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.06.

OTCMKTS:AHOTF opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.41. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

