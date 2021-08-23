Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 6,272 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $54.05 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st.

