Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 27.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,513 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in T2 Biosystems were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 121.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 418,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 229,641 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth about $1,098,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 35.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 339,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTOO opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 6.83. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $148.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.10.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 510.02% and a negative net margin of 166.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. Equities analysts expect that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

