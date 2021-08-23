Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 330,075 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 330,075 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,687,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,583,000 after buying an additional 142,940 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after buying an additional 83,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 704,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $14.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TBPH. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

