Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 6,365 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Avangrid by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Avangrid by 24.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,075,000 after acquiring an additional 154,138 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 12.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 181,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Avangrid by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Avangrid by 280.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 23,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE:AGR opened at $54.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.24. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

