Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes $358,000 Position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $62,000.

Get Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSC opened at $45.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $47.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.