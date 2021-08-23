AMG National Trust Bank Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4,805.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,540,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,543,000 after buying an additional 19,141,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $142,021,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,825,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,924 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,573,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,908,000 after acquiring an additional 500,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,351,000.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.59. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

