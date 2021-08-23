AMG National Trust Bank Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after buying an additional 264,123 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,787,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,503,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,982,000 after buying an additional 144,610 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $106.78 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.39.

