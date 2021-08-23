AMG National Trust Bank Purchases New Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $62.60 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,812,614.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc Lemann bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,853 shares of company stock worth $8,050,446. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

