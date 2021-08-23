AMG National Trust Bank Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,721 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,666 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 88.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,108,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $86.28 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.